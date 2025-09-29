Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.7%

KRC opened at $42.60 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $45.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%.Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

