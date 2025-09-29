Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Holdings Boosted by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 942,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $56,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after buying an additional 11,776,165 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after buying an additional 1,173,609 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,098,000 after buying an additional 220,305 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after purchasing an additional 235,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.94 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

