iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $194.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $197.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

