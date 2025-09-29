Clean Yield Group Sells 1,645 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group owned 0.15% of Vital Farms worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 36.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 43.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 63.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VITL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,356.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie Coon sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,700.85. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,401 shares of company stock worth $21,687,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $42.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

