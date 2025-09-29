ERn Financial LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

ERn Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $476.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.