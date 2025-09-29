Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB Shares Bought by Enclave Advisors LLC

Enclave Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,949,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,704,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,958,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,191,000 after buying an additional 770,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,071.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 427,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,251,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $79.53.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2929 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

