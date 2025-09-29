ERn Financial LLC Sells 706 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $418,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $64.21 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

