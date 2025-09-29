ERn Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,891 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

