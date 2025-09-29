Diamant Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 57,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $499.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

