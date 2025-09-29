Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL is ERn Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $15,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 505.4% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $60.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.26. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

