SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. $GDEN

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,136.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GDEN opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $606.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.65. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

