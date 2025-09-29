Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $368.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.71 and a 200-day moving average of $379.18. The company has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

