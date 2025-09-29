Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HELO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $64.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

