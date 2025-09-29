Head-To-Head Comparison: Radio One (NASDAQ:UONEK) vs. Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radio One and Television Broadcasts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radio One $449.67 million 0.07 -$105.39 million ($3.46) -0.21 Television Broadcasts $417.54 million 0.56 -$62.95 million N/A N/A

Television Broadcasts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radio One.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Radio One has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.7% of Radio One shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Radio One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Radio One and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radio One -38.19% 13.04% 2.28% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Radio One beats Television Broadcasts on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radio One

Urban One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners. As of April 30, 2023, it owned and/or operated 66 broadcast stations, including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations under the Radio One tradename located in 13 urban markets. The Cable Television segment operates TV One, an African-American targeted cable television network; and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment network. The Reach Media segment operates syndicated programming, including the Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell Show, Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. This segment also operates BlackAmericaWeb.com, an African-American targeted news and entertainment website, as well as other event related activities. The Digital segment owns Interactive One, a digital platform serving the African-American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including Cassius and Bossip, HipHopWired, and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. The company was formerly known as Radio One, Inc. and changed its name to Urban One, Inc. in May 2017. Urban One, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

