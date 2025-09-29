Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.98 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after buying an additional 157,444 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $376.80 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $273.60 and a 52 week high of $380.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.