Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 5,660 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,511 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,622,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after purchasing an additional 577,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

