Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $951.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $777.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $743.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $977.48. The stock has a market cap of $374.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

