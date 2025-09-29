Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,051 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 161.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,485,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,663 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.