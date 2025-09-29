Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCORFree Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $71.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

