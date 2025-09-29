Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period. Harbor International Compounders ETF makes up 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000.

NYSEARCA:OSEA opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $486.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of -1.04. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

