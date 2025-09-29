Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $83.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

