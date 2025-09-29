Kelly Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 318,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 198,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

