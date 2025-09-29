Christie Group (LON:CTG) Posts Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Christie Group had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%.
Christie Group Stock Up 11.8%
Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 124 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,604.14 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 and a 1 year high of GBX 170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.18.
Christie Group Company Profile
