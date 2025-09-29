Christie Group (LON:CTG) Posts Earnings Results

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Christie Group had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%.

Christie Group Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 124 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,604.14 and a beta of 0.67. Christie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 75 and a 1 year high of GBX 170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.18.

Christie Group Company Profile

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

