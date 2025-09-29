Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,183.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,663,000 after buying an additional 518,564 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

