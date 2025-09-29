MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,782 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners owned 0.06% of MP Materials worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,618.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 136,583 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 119,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Stock Down 11.0%

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $68.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MP Materials from $32.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

