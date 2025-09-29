SWS Partners Has $1.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,165.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,652,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,642 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 219.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,549,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,900 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6,516.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,278,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.