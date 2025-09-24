Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $23.14.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.36 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 37.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on DPMLF

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.