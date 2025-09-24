Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of DPMLF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $23.14.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.36 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 37.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
