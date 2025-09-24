Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Raymond James Financial

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.90 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$8.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 653,600 shares in the company, valued at C$4,771,280. The trade was a 2.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director M. Scott Ratushny purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,988,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,664,856. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,500 shares of company stock worth $244,005. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

