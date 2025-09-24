Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS is Seven Post Investment Office LP’s 7th Largest Position

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up about 4.5% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP owned approximately 0.10% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $142,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after acquiring an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,479,000 after acquiring an additional 630,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 535.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,623,000 after acquiring an additional 311,053 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.