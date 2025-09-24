NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NB Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NBBK opened at $18.27 on Monday. NB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. NB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. NB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 464.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NB Bancorp by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 167,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 97,867 shares during the period.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

