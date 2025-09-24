iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

ACWX opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $65.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

