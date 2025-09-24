McCarthy & Cox Takes $218,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $105.00.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

