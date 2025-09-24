Tenon Financial LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Tenon Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tenon Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 533.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,455,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,328,000 after buying an additional 1,080,351 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12,092.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 934,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 926,497 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 893,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,230.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 521,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 498,956 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

