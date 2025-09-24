Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on October 15th

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a 5.8% increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Millrose Properties Price Performance

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Millrose Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Millrose Properties by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 527,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 439,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Millrose Properties by 7.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 410,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Millrose Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,258,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 137,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

