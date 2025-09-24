Millrose Properties, Inc. (MRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on October 15th

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a 5.8% increase from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Millrose Properties Price Performance
Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. Millrose Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter.
Millrose Properties Company Profile
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
