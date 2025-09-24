Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MBGYY stock opened at C$15.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$12.55 and a 12-month high of C$16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of C$37.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

