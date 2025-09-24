Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $592,000 Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $471.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

