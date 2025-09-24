Mather Group LLC. Has $299.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6,012.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,364,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 3.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $299,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.38.
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
