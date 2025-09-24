Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 66,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 63,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

