Maseco LLP Takes Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,352,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Maseco LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Maseco LLP owned 1.42% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFGR opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

