Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Stock Holdings Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $41,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

