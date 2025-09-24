Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,600,451 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

