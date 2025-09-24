Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK Shares Sold by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Rubrik by 282.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $261,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 514,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,508,656.88. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $346,560.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 407,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,250,370.72. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,358 shares of company stock worth $17,461,977 in the last ninety days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RBRK opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

