McCarthy & Cox Purchases New Holdings in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF $MYCF

McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,000. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of McCarthy & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McCarthy & Cox owned 15.73% of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 145,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period.
SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of MYCF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.
About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.
