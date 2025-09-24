Mather Group LLC. Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $25.40.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

