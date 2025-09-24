TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 7,386 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,033.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,442.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 953,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,610,000 after acquiring an additional 915,760 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.45 and a one year high of $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

