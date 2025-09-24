Seven Post Investment Office LP Sells 249 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Seven Post Investment Office LP decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GLDM opened at $74.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $75.04.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.