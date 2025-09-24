Mather Group LLC. Sells 42,116 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,116 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

