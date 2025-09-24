Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,148,052.40. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,460.80. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

