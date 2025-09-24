Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 0.9% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,724,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

