Zacks Research Lifts Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $8.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.11. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Partners set a $130.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.16.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

